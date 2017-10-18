Rio Tinto’s calamitous $3.7bn Mozambique coal deal still haunts them

Melbourne — Rio Tinto Group’s calamitous $3.7bn coal deal in Mozambique keeps coming back to haunt the world’s second-biggest miner, three years after it unloaded the mine.

US authorities filed fraud charges against London-based Rio, former CEO, Tom Albanese, and former chief financial officer, Guy Elliott, claiming they inflated the value of the coal assets acquired in 2011. The unit was sold for $50m in 2014 following impairments of about $2.9bn in 2013 and $470m a year later.

Rio concealed setbacks at the project and Albanese publicly reinforced a "false positive outlook" for the asset, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) complaint filed in federal court in New York. Executives told Albanese and Elliott that by May 2012 the Mozambique unit was likely "worth negative $680m", the SEC said.

"Rio Tinto intends to vigorously defend itself against these allegations," the company said in an e-mailed statement on the SEC charges. Albanese, Rio’s CEO between 2007 and 2013, said in a separate statement that "there is no truth in any of these charges." Elliott, who retired in 2013, also refuted the allegations in a statement issued on his behalf. He stood down as a non-executive director of Royal Dutch Shell, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Rio has also agreed to pay a £27.4m ($36m) fine for a breach of disclosure rules concerning the Mozambique assets, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority said in a separate statement. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission is also reviewing the issue, the company said.

There’s an onus on chairman Jan du Plessis and the board to explain the issues around the SEC charges, Peter O’Connor, a Sydney-based analyst with Shaw and Partners, said in an e-mail on Wednesday.