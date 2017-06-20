World / Africa

Al-Shabaab kills at least 10 in Mogadishu car bomb

20 June 2017 - 14:58 Feisal Omar, Abdirahman Hussein, Al-Qaeda and Abdiasis Abu Musab
A man stands outside the scene of an attack on a hotel and an adjacent restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia June 15, 2017. Picture: REUTERS
A man stands outside the scene of an attack on a hotel and an adjacent restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia June 15, 2017. Picture: REUTERS

Nairobi — At least 10 people were killed on Tuesday in a car bomb attack on a government building in the Somali capital of Mogadishu that was claimed by Islamist insurgents, a government official has said.

Al-Shabaab frequently launches attacks in Mogadishu and other areas controlled by Somalia’s federal government. It wants to force out African Union peacekeepers, topple the Western-backed government and impose its strict version of Islam.

"More than 10 persons died, 20 others were wounded. The explosion destroyed the building of Wadajir District headquarters. More than 10 cars were destroyed in the explosion," said Abdifatah Omar Halane, a spokesman for the Mogadishu mayor.

Al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab said they were behind the attack, and its target was government officials.

"It’s a suicide car bomb on Wadajir District building in which Somali officials and their staff stay. There are government and their staff who have died at the scene. We will tell you the number of dead later," said Abdiasis Abu Musab, al-Shabaab’s spokesman for military operations.

In an attack last week, al-Shabaab fighters killed at least 19 people in a car bomb and gun attack on a hotel and nearby restaurant in Mogadishu.

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Chinese beef buyers jostle to get hands on ...
World / Americas
2.
Philippines’ Duterte apologises for crushing ...
World / Asia
3.
More than 3,300 dead in Congo in eight months of ...
World / Africa
4.
Al-Shabaab kills at least 10 in Mogadishu car bomb
World / Africa

Related Articles

Al-Shabaab suicide bomber and five gunmen murder civilians in Somalian capital
World / Africa

Al-Shabaab Islamists target Somali hotel
World / Africa

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.