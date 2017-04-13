World / Africa

Cholera spreading in Somalia with 50,000 cases expected

13 April 2017 - 17:43 PM Stephanie Nebehay
Internally displaced Somali women gather with their jerrycans to receive water at a distribution centre organized by a Qatar charity after fleeing from drought stricken regions in Baidoa, west of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS/FEISAL OMAR
Geneva — More than 25,000 people in famine-threatened Somalia have been struck by cholera and the deadly epidemic should double by this summer, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday. The UN is already racing to avoid a repeat of famine in the drought-hit Horn of Africa nation where more than 250,000 people died of starvation in 2011.

Cholera, which is endemic in Somalia, is an acute diarrhoeal disease that can kill within hours if left untreated. Malnourished children under five years are especially vulnerable.

Already 25,424 infected people have been identified since the start of the year, WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said by e-mail, adding: "These numbers are projected to increase to 50,000 by summer." The case fatality rate for the disease, spread by contaminated food or water, is already 2.1% in Somalia, twice the emergency threshold, he said. At least 524 deaths have been recorded.

Cholera can be successfully treated with oral rehydration solution. Severe cases will need rapid treatment with intravenous fluids and antibiotics, according to the WHO.

Death rates among Somalis infected with cholera now reach 14.1% in Middle Juba and 5.1% in Bakool, UN spokesman Jens Laerke told a news briefing. "We still have 2.9-million people in level 3 and 4, level 4 being the step just before we declare a famine," Laerke said, referring to the UN classification. "So almost 3-million at these critical and crisis emergency levels."

The centre of the cholera outbreak is Baidoa, David Akopyan, UN Development Programme (UNDP) deputy country director for Somalia told the briefing. Thirteen of Somalia’s 18 regions are affected, he said.

Some 500,000 Somalis have been internally displaced, many in search of water, as well as some 3-million pastoralists who have lost 70% of their livestock due to drought, he said. Akopyan, asked about famine, replied: "We are not exactly there, but the fear is that in two months if things are not scaled up we will get there ... Hopefully famine will be prevented."

Reuters

Avoidable mass starvation deaths fast becoming inevitable, says UN

The Horn of Africa is at imminent risk of a serious humanitarian crisis as violent conflicts, displacement, drought and severe food shortages take ...
2 days ago

Somali’s president declares ‘national disaster’ over drought

With the World Health Organisation warning of Somalia’s third famine in 25 years, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has declared a national disaster
1 month ago

