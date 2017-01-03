Renamo declares two-month ceasefire after successful truce

Mozambican rebel leader Afonso Dhlakama announced on Tuesday a two-month ceasefire in the rumbling conflict between Renamo and the government, extending a week-long truce in a move welcomed by the president.

"There have been some minor incidents, but the seven-day truce went well, so I announce the extension of the truce for 60 days, until March 4," Dhlakama said in a telephonic press conference.

Rights groups estimate dozens of people were killed last year in tit-for-tat attacks between Renamo fighters and government forces.

The two fought on opposing sides in a civil war from 1976 to 1992 in which 1-million people are thought to have died.

AFP and Reuters