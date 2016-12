Lusaka — Zambia will scrap a plan to impose a 7.5% import duty on copper concentrates from January 1, Finance Minister Felix Mutati said on Wednesday.

"We have taken the decision that the 7.5% be deleted," Mutati told parliament.

Industry has complained that the planned tax would have put a kink in the global copper supply chain by forcing neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo to send surplus mine output elsewhere.

