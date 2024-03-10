IMF chief said to get nods all round for second term
Despite allegations of pro-Chinese moves at World Bank, Georgieva is lauded for her steady hand
10 March 2024 - 06:01
International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva said she would be honoured to serve a second five-year term at the helm of the global lender, and had been assured there was strong support for her candidacy among European members and beyond.
Georgieva, a Bulgarian economist whose term ends on September 30, last week won the backing of French finance minister Bruno Le Maire, who said she had done a “great job” leading the institution and that France would support her for a second term...
