Russia not expecting improved relations from US under Biden

Russia’s deputy foreign minister says things are going ‘from bad to worse’ and has no plans to contact Joe Biden’s transition team

23 December 2020 - 11:52 Ilya Arkhipov
A Russian uses a laptop computer to browse a website where users can submit a questions to Russian President Vladimir Putin, December 16 2020. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV
A Russian uses a laptop computer to browse a website where users can submit a questions to Russian President Vladimir Putin, December 16 2020. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV

Moscow — Russia expects nothing good in relations with a “deeply hostile” US under the incoming administration of Joe Biden and has no plans to make unilateral concessions to improve ties, deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov has said.

“We are heading from bad to worse,” Ryabkov said in an interview with the Interfax news service published on Wednesday. “The next US president has been left with a bad legacy and it will take a long time for him to sort this out.”

Moscow hasn’t initiated any contact with Biden’s transition team “and we are not going to”, said Ryabkov, who oversees Russia-US relations. “In the end, it’s up to the Americans to decide what, when and how to make our bilateral relations.”

His comments come as Washington has blamed Moscow for a huge cyberattack that hit a wide range of government departments and Fortune 500 companies. Russia has denied responsibility. While US President Donald Trump has played down the breach even as his own senior officials accuse Russia, Biden has pledged to respond once he takes office in January.

Ryabkov dismissed the controversy, saying Russia registers hacking attempts from US and other foreign sources “every day” and “we don’t make a fuss about it”.

Russia’s hopes for a transformation of ties when Trump was elected in 2016 were sunk by the scandal that erupted over contacts between his transition team and Russian officials before the president took office.

With the Biden adminstration, Russia may adopt an approach of engaging only in “selective dialogue” in areas of mutual interest, Ryabkov said. “We definitely don’t expect anything good,” he said, adding that it would be strange to expect better ties “from people who, many of them, have spent their careers engaging in Russophobia and throwing mud at my country”.

Bloomberg

Beg pardon, but Bill Barr quitting does not trump the damage he has done

The US attorney-general’s resignation may mean there’s a Trump January surprise that even Barr wants no part of
Opinion
1 week ago

JOHN COCKAYNE: What a year, with so many burst bubbles

Nothing was unaffected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Let's hope the vaccine means a happier future
Opinion
1 week ago

Vladimir Putin is up to his old tricks and the world is playing along

Angela Merkel, who grew up under communist rule in East Germany, is the lone voice calling Putin out on his behaviour
Opinion
3 months ago

US treasury still doesn’t know what was stolen in cyberattack

Hackers breached systems in the treasury’s departmental offices unit where most senior officials work, while IRS does not appear to be affected
World
1 day ago

