How Covid-19 can cross borders via global agri-food market places

Singapore/Beijing — There is a real risk of cross-border coronavirus transmission through the $1.5-trillion global agri-food market, according to a scientist who has studied the phenomenon.

It is possible that contaminated food imports can transfer the virus to workers as well as the environment, said Dale Fisher, an infectious diseases physician at Singapore’s National University Hospital. Frozen-food markets are thought to be one harbour in the first part of a chain of transmission, he said.

“It’s hitching a ride on the food, infecting the first person that opens the box,” Fisher, who also chairs the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network, said. “It’s not to be confused with supermarket shelves getting infected. It’s really at the marketplace, before there’s been a lot of dilution.”

In recent months, China has been vocal about finding traces of the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen on packaging and food, raising fears that imported items are linked to the recent virus resurgence. Beijing has ordered a range of precautionary steps, creating major disruptions with its trading partners.

While such transmission remains a “freakish” event, the scale of the global food trade is such that it will occur a few times out of millions of imports and exports, said Fisher.

‘Two schools’

It’s a theory that has been downplayed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and some Western nations. The WHO has said that recent evidence of epidemiology shows that it’s “unlikely” that the virus could be transmitted from the surfaces to human respiratory systems, while the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also stated it isn’t aware of any evidence to suggest the disease can spread through food.

Outside China, where authorities are increasingly weighing in the possibility that the virus can be carried and transmitted via food packaging, the theory is barely mentioned or discussed. Fisher is one of the few international experts who studies the seeding of outbreaks in contaminated fresh and frozen food.