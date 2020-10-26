World / Asia

China reports coronavirus cluster in Xinjiang

In Europe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is reportedly planning to tighten lockdown restrictions

26 October 2020 - 20:54 Andrew Galbraith
Picture: 123RF/LIGHTWISE
Picture: 123RF/LIGHTWISE

Shanghai  — As cases of Covid-19 infections rise in the US, the EU and UK, China reported its highest number of asymptomatic Covid-19 infections in nearly seven months  in the northwestern region of Xinjiang on Monday.

Health authorities found 137 asymptomatic cases on Sunday during a drive to test 4.75-million people in the Kashgar area linked to an asymptomatic infection in a 17-year-old female garment factory worker reported on Saturday.

It was not clear how the teenager was infected though the official Xinhua news agency said all of the new cases were linked to another garment factory where the patient's parents work. The parents had not tested positive for the virus, however, it said.

The teenager's infection was discovered during routine weekly testing in Xinjiang for what Xinhua called key groups of people. It did not specify who was in those groups or why she was among those tested.

A total of 20 new confirmed and 161 new asymptomatic cases were reported in the mainland on Sunday, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The number of new symptomless infections was the highest since China began reporting daily counts of those cases on April 1.

More than 2.84-million people in the Kashgar area had been tested as of Sunday afternoon with the rest expected to be completed by Tuesday.

In Germany, Bild newspaper reported on Monday that Chancellor Angela Merkel is planning a “lockdown light” that will focus on closing bars, restaurants and public events to slow a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Shops will stay open, with some restrictions, under the plan and schools will keep operating, apart from in areas with particularly high numbers of cases, the report says.

A government spokesperson declined to confirm the report.

Infections have almost doubled in the past week in Germany and cases are also rising across Europe.

But Merkel is eager to avoid a second total national lockdown that might threaten a fragile recovery in Europe's largest economy.

Government sources quoted Merkel as saying that the situation was “very, very serious” and without additional containment measures the number of daily new cases could reach 30,000 next week.”

Germany's Covid-19 situation remains less serious than in other major European countries including Britain, France and Spain. France, which has imposed overnight curfews on major cities, reported a record 52,010 new confirmed infections on Sunday. 

Reuters

Trump claims pandemic progress as US Covid-19 cases surge

Pence's chief of staff has tested positive for coronavirus, raising more questions about White House’s safety protocols
World
1 day ago

Italy imposes new Covid-19 restrictions as infections surge

Rome  takes action as infection rates rebound, putting pressure on health services and the economy
World
1 day ago

Spain announces new state of emergency as Covid-19 infections soar

New measures are immediate and will require all regions except the Canary Islands to impose an overnight curfew
World
21 hours ago

Lagarde wants courage shown in taking on issues outside ambit of monetary economists

The Covid-19 recession could reshape the ECB and help redefine the role of central banking in an era where the threat of runaway inflation fallen away
World
10 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA sides with Zimbabwe as Western nations defend ...
World / Africa
2.
Putin defends Joe Biden’s son from Trump ...
World / Europe
3.
Why coronavirus is unlikely to lose its crown ...
World
4.
Zimbabwe partially reopens Beitbridge border
World / Africa
5.
Italy imposes new Covid-19 restrictions as ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.