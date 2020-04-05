Global oil producers scramble to stem price collapse

The talks still face obstacles: a meeting of producers from Opec+ and beyond — delayed from Monday — is only tentatively scheduled for Thursday as negotiators work against the clock. The aim, first revealed by President Donald Trump, is to cut oil production by about 10% — the biggest co-ordinated reduction.

Oil has fallen 50% in 2020, as the economic effects of the pandemic have knocked out about a third of global demand. The price crash is so dramatic that it is threatening the budgets and political stability of oil-dependent nations, the existence of US shale producers, and jobs in an industry already in turmoil. Even the International Energy Agency, which represents nations that consume oil, is calling for action.

Saudi Arabia and Russia both say they want the US, which has become the world’s largest producer thanks to the shale revolution, to join the cuts. But Trump had only hostile words for Opec on Saturday, and threatened tariffs on foreign oil.

“If the Americans don’t take part, the problem which existed before for the Russians and Saudis will remain — that they cut output while the US ramps it up, and that makes the whole thing impossible,” said Fyodor Lukyanov, head of the Council on Foreign and Defence Policy, a research group that advises the Kremlin.

It is not clear if Russia and Saudi Arabia will require the US to publicly commit to cut production — a challenge in the private, fragmented American industry — or if a compromise gesture would be enough. Alexander Dynkin, president of the Institute of World Economy and International Relations in Moscow, a state-run think-tank, said Moscow would like the US to lift sanctions as a compromise.

Russia and Saudi Arabia — which sparred publicly over the weekend — have also disagreed about how they would calculate the cuts, according to a person familiar with the talks.