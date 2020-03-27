World

Bond, James Bond, guns stolen by thieves with strange accents

‘Many of these items are irreplaceable,’ said English-accented detective inspector Paul Ridley

27 March 2020 - 14:45 Michael Holden
Roger Moore as James Bond. Picture: PUBLICITY SHOT
London — Five guns used in James Bond movies, including the last weapon brandished by actor Roger Moore while playing 007, have been stolen from a house in north London by suspects with Eastern European accents, British police said on Friday.

The de-activated weapons, which police said are believed to be worth more than £100,000, were taken on Monday night from a house in Enfield.

The stolen guns include a Beretta “Cheetah” pistol which appeared in Die Another Day; a Beretta “Tomcat” pistol with a laser/silencer attachment; and a Llama 22 that were also used in the film.

The others were a Walther PPK from A View To A Kill and a Revolver Smith and Weston 44 Magnum from Live and Let Die.

“Many of these items are irreplaceable,” said detective inspector Paul Ridley. “For example, the Magnum is the only one in the world ever made in which the whole gun is finished in chrome. It has a 6.5-inch barrel and wood grips. The Walther PPK was the last gun used by Roger Moore in A View to a Kill.”

Police said neighbours had disturbed the three burglars who drove away in a silver vehicle. 

Reuters

