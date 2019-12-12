Aston Martin’s new SUV visits SA for a teaser

Aston Martin expects the new DBX, the luxury brand’s first SUV, to become the company’s best-selling vehicle and boost its total sales by two thirds.

The carmaker’s St Athan plant in Wales will produce about 4,000 units of the DBX per annum, starting in 2021 which will be its first full year of production. First deliveries of the DBX will start in June next year, and the SA order books are already open with a base model priced at R3.65m.

The 106-year-old British luxury sports car firm is late to an SUV party already populated by rivals like the Porsche Cayenne, Bentley Bentayga, Maserati Levante and Lamborghini Urus, their makers being quicker to realise the profit potential of high-powered adventure vehicles whose popularity has exploded in recent years.

The DBX is expected to be a major fillip for the company which has seen sales failing to meet expectations and its shares slumping since its flotation in October 2018.

Fresh from its international unveiling last month, the DBX was shown to reporters and potential customers last week at the new Aston Martin showroom of local importer Daytona in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg.

In the metal the DBX is unmistakably an Aston Martin with its signature DB grille which harks back to iconic cars like the DB5 favoured by James Bond in the 1960s. It’s a large SUV but hides its size well with sleek lines that seem to shrink-wrap around its 5m-long frame.