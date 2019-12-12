Life / Motoring

Aston Martin’s new SUV visits SA for a teaser

British luxury sports car firm finally enters the SUV fray to take on Bentayga and Urus

12 December 2019 - 05:13 Denis Droppa
Philip Eaglesfield, President of Aston Martin UK and SA, presents the new DBX at Daytona’s Johannesburg showroom. Picture: DENIS DROPPA

Aston Martin expects the new DBX, the luxury brand’s first SUV, to become the company’s best-selling vehicle and boost its total sales by two thirds.

The carmaker’s St Athan plant in Wales will produce about 4,000 units of the DBX per annum, starting in 2021 which will be its first full year of production. First deliveries of the DBX will start in June next year, and the SA order books are already open with a base model priced at R3.65m.

The 106-year-old British luxury sports car firm is late to an SUV party already populated by rivals like the Porsche Cayenne, Bentley Bentayga, Maserati Levante and Lamborghini Urus, their makers being quicker to realise the profit potential of high-powered adventure vehicles whose popularity has exploded in recent years.

The DBX is expected to be a major fillip for the company which has seen sales failing to meet expectations and its shares slumping since its flotation in October 2018. 

Fresh from its international unveiling last month, the DBX was shown to reporters and potential customers last week at the new Aston Martin showroom of local importer Daytona in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg.

In the metal the DBX is unmistakably an Aston Martin with its signature DB grille which harks back to iconic cars like the DB5 favoured by James Bond in the 1960s. It’s a large SUV but hides its size well with sleek lines that seem to shrink-wrap around its 5m-long frame.

Typical Aston Martin glamour in the roomy cabin, with a hint of Mercedes. Picture: DENIS DROPPA

“The low sloping bonnet ensures you don’t feel like you’re driving a tank,” said Philip Eaglesfield, President of Aston Martin UK and SA at the local launch.

Inside, the cabin presents the brand’s typical handcrafted luxury with stretch-out space and a large 632l boot, making this a true family-sized Aston Martin.

“The three things we wanted to achieve with the DBX was the versatility and confidence of an SUV, the dynamic abilities of a sports car and the luxury of an Aston Martin,” said Eaglesfield.

The original idea was to make a coupé-like crossover but the DBX has emerged from the skunkworks as a fully-fledged SUV with the ability to tackle extreme terrain with tricks like all-wheel drive, height adjustable air suspension, a 500mm wading depth, and six terrain modes. The all-wheel drive system has active differentials and an electronic rear limited slip differential which allows drive to be split between the front and rear axles as driving conditions demand, and also across the rear axle.

A formidable adventure package indeed, but will owners really be dashing through deserts in their luxury DBX?

“Customer clinics informed us that we needed a proper SUV, and we needed to open up a market to new customers,” Eaglesfield told Motor News. “The DBX is for people with active hobbies, and not necessarily for tackling the Dakar rally.”

Despite its weight-saving aluminium body the DBX weighs a hefty and very unsportscar-like 2,245kg, but Aston Martin claims the vehicle still delivers on the brand’s sporting promise.

