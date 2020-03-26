ILO says coronavirus crisis could wipe out more than 25-million jobs

Geneva — Global job losses from the coronavirus crisis could far exceed the 25-million estimated just days ago, UN officials said on Thursday, as US jobless claims surged.

The UN's International Labour Organisation had estimated a week ago that, based on different scenarios for the impact of the pandemic on growth, the global ranks of the jobless would rise by between 5.3-million and 24.7-million.

However, Sangheon Lee, director of the ILO's employment policy department, said in Geneva on Thursday that the scale of temporary unemployment, layoffs and the number of unemployment benefit claims were far higher than first expected.

“We are trying to factor the temporary huge shock into our estimate modelling. The magnitude of fluctuation is much bigger than expected,” he said. “The projection will be much bigger, far higher than the 25-million we estimated.”

By comparison, the 2008/2009 global financial crisis increased global unemployment by 22-million.

In the US, where, as in many parts of the world, measures to contain the pandemic have brought the country to a sudden halt, the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits surged to more than 3-million last week.

The data added to an alarming scenario by James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis, who warned that up to 46-million people in the country — nearly a third of US workers — could lose their jobs in the short term.

Indian lockdown

Countries across the world are feeling the intense human and economic pain wrought by the coronavirus, which has infected more than 470,000 people, killed more than 21,000, and is expected to trigger a global recession.