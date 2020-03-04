IMF putting up $50bn for emergency funding as coronavirus spreads

Washington — The faster spread of the coronavirus will wipe out any hope of stronger growth in 2020, International Monetary Fund (IMF) MD Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday, adding that a third of the IMF’s 189 member countries are now affected.

Georgieva told a news conference after speaking to the IMF’s steering committee that the IMF now expects 2020 global growth to be below the 2.9% rate for 2019 and revised forecasts will be issued in coming weeks.

The changed view represents more than a 0.4 percentage-point drop from the 3.3% 2020 growth rate the IMF had forecast in January based on an easing of US-China trade tensions.

“Growth this year will fall below the level of last year,” Georgieva said. She declined to say whether the escalating health crisis could push the world into a recession.

Georgieva and World Bank president David Malpass underscored the importance of co-ordinated action to limit the economic and human impact of Covid-19.

The IMF is making available $50bn in emergency funding for members that includes very low-interest loans that could aid poorer countries in responding to the epidemic, she said.

“It is the duration of the outbreak that, at this time, is difficult to predict,” she said, adding that the effectiveness of mitigation measures would play a key role in determining the economic impact.

Malpass, who, on Tuesday, announced a $12bn immediate support package to help poorer countries confront the health and economic impacts from the spread of coronavirus, said 12 countries have so far expressed interest in participating. The speed and breadth of the response will be crucial to its success, he said.

Less than two weeks ago, the IMF had said the virus could shave 0.1 percentage point off its January global growth forecast.

Georgieva said that the milder impact scenario was based on expectations that the coronavirus would be largely contained within China, however, that view changed over the past week as the virus spread rapidly outside China to more than 80 countries.

The shift has vastly increased uncertainty and caused demand worldwide to weaken, as individuals and businesses take precautions to avoid infection, she said. This has hit the trade and tourism sectors particularly hard and caused a major drop in demand for oil and other commodities.

While the spread of the virus has slowed in China, its growth rate would also be below the IMF’s most recent forecast for 5.6% in 2020, Georgieva said. But she said that the IMF is encouraged by the restart of some production in China, now about 60% recovered with China aiming to reach 90% in the coming weeks.

Reuters, Bloomberg