World

WHO decries reports of alleged treatments for new coronavirus

The World Health Organisation plays down reports of new treatments and breakthroughs in China and in the UK

05 February 2020 - 14:01 Stephanie Nebehay
Picture: AFP/HECTOR RETAMAL
Picture: AFP/HECTOR RETAMAL

Geneva — The World Health Organisation (WHO) played down media reports on Wednesday of “breakthrough” drugs being discovered to treat people infected with the new coronavirus, which is causing an epidemic in China and has spread to at least 20 other countries.

A Chinese TV report said that a research team at Zhejiang University had found an effective drug for the virus, while Britain’s Sky News said researchers had made a “significant breakthrough” in developing a vaccine.

Asked about the reports, WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said: “There are no known effective therapeutics against this 2019-nCoV (coronavirus).”

Reuters

