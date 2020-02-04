North Korea is isolated from the coronavirus, but from all trade too

Seoul — North Korea’s already tenuous economic lifelines to the outside world are now nearly severed as it seals its borders with China and Russia to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Already one of the most closed-off countries in the world, North Korea has stopped airline flights and train service with its neighbours, established weeks-long mandatory quarantines for recently arrived foreigners, suspended international tourism, and imposed a near-complete lockdown on cross-border travel.

The shutdowns could hurt leader Kim Jong-un’s efforts to make good on his promise to jump-start North Korea’s economy. Those efforts have been undermined by a lack of progress in denuclearisation talks with the US, which has led the way in imposing international sanctions on North Korea.

“They’re keeping the cargo out and they’re keeping the Chinese out; nobody can go in or out,” said one source with first-hand knowledge of the situation at the China-North Korea border.

Kang Mi-jin, a North Korean defector in Seoul who reports for the Daily NK website, also confirmed that the border appears to have been almost entirely shut down since at least January 30. “The ministry of People’s Armed Forces ordered all guard posts to bar smuggling as well,” she said. “People, freight — nothing can come in or go out.”

Pyongyang has reportedly asked Beijing not to repatriate North Korean defectors detained in China, according to one South Korean pastor who works with refugees.

According to the source with knowledge of the situation at the border, North Koreans who work in restaurants and elsewhere in China, violating UN sanctions, are in “virtual captivity” in their homes under instructions from authorities back in North Korea.