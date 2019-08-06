World

Founder of far-right platform 8chan says he created ‘a monster’

The online message board has been linked to at least three mass shootings, including the recent murder of 22 people in El Paso, Texas

06 August 2019 - 16:41 Neil Jerome Morales
Fredrick Brennan, creator of image-board website 8chan, in Manila on August 6 2019. Picture: AFP/TED ALJIBE
Fredrick Brennan, creator of image-board website 8chan, in Manila on August 6 2019. Picture: AFP/TED ALJIBE

Manila — The creator of a far-right online message board connected to three mass shootings that killed dozens of people has described himself as “naive and ignorant”, likening the platform 8chan to Frankenstein’s monster, with no limit to its extremism.

Fredrick Brennan, who is just 25 and lives in the Philippines, said the free-wheeling web board he created in 2013 has become a hive of white supremacy, anonymous hate, and Neo-Nazism since he sold it to a fellow American, and said he felt a sense of guilt, “sometimes”.

“If I could go back and not create 8chan at all, I probably would,” he told Reuters in an interview.

US cyber-security firm Cloudflare has terminated 8chan as a customer, after a gunman that authorities believe had posted on 8chan about a “Hispanic invasion” killed 22 people on Saturday at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas.

The site was also used by a shooter who, in March, attacked two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, killing 51 people and provided inspiration for a shooting a month later of a man at a synagogue in Poway, California.

“It’s gotten to a point where if a mass shooter wants to go to a killing spree, they choose 8chan to post their manifesto,” Brennan said. 8chan’s main page prominently displays the phrase “embrace infamy”, attracting people with deep-seated anger, he said. “It seems there’s nowhere else to go in terms of how extreme it is.”

Brennan agreed to media interviews because he had hoped to stop 8chan. However, he said the El Paso shooting was the turning-point, rather than the deadlier New Zealand attack. “I did not call for it to be shut down like I’m calling for it now,” he said.

The site’s owner, army veteran Jim Watkins, is also based in the Philippines. Reuters made repeated attempts to reach Watkins, without success.

‘Rabid conservative’

Asked if he had attempted to reach law enforcement authorities to warn them about the dangers of 8chan, Brennan said: “If the Philippine National Police (PNP) wants to talk to me, no problem at all. I will tell them anything I know.”

The PNP on Monday said it was investigating 8chan.

Brennan said he had no qualms about selling 8chan to Watkins, who seemed liberal, fun-loving and “pretty chill”. He said he stopped communicating with Watkins after his character changed and he became “a rabid conservative” supporter of US President Donald Trump.

Brennan said he sold the site for both financial reasons and after being overwhelmed as its administrator and having to deal with child pornography, which he had wanted to ban.

“It was getting so difficult to try to control. It’s like letting the mental patients run the asylum,” he said. “I was having too much mental stress dealing with it.”

He added: “It was pretty difficult to be 8chan’s administrator so there is some sympathy I have for them. Of course, that sympathy has its limits.”

Brennan said he had contacted El Paso police offering help in confirming the shooter’s manifesto, based on 8chan archives. “Whenever there’s a shooting and the details are still fuzzy, I am always worried there’s gonna be an 8chan connection.” 

Reuters

Thirty people die in two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio

Texas governor Greg Abbott says the El Paso attack appears to be a racially motivated hate crime
World
2 days ago

US internet firm Cloudflare banishes 8chan after Texas mass shooting

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince condemns 8chan, the online messaging forum from which the El Paso shooter allegedly drew inspiration, as a ‘cesspool ...
World
22 hours ago

Trump calls for stronger gun controls, but also takes aim at the media

The US president dismissed accusations that his rhetoric may have provoked the weekend’s mass shootings, placing the blame on ‘fake news’
World
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Philippines bans Sanofi dengue vaccine as ...
World / Asia
2.
US-African trade still in the doldrums despite ...
World / Africa
3.
Founder of far-right platform 8chan says he ...
World
4.
Malawi braces for violence amid calls for ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Nato chief urges nations to co-operate over lone-wolf attackers

World / Asia

New Zealand bans assault weapons

World

A mourning New Zealand wastes no time in tightening gun laws

World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.