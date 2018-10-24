Donald Trump causes ‘existential crisis’ at the WTO

Geneva — The World Trade Organisation (WTO) is scrambling to develop a plan for the biggest reform in its 23-year history after US President Donald Trump brought the world’s top trade court to the brink of collapse by blocking appointments of its judges and threatening to pull the US out of the organisation.

Trump’s administration has targeted the WTO, the watchdog of global commerce, as part of his wider campaign against trade arrangements he contends have cost hundreds of thousands of US jobs.

Proposals to shore up the organisation include increasing the number of judges and rewriting trade rules for industrial subsidies, state-owned firms and technology transfer. These ideas and others will be discussed when Canada hosts a dozen trade ministers in Ottawa on Wednesday and Thursday.

At stake is the effectiveness — even the survival — of a key stabilising force in the global economy. Since its founding in 1995, the WTO has stopped governments from arbitrarily raising trade barriers and disrupting the flow of goods. Members can air grievances before clashes materialise, and the WTO’s dispute settlement system allows them to seek binding rulings from judges.

Much of the US displeasure stems from how the WTO has tied its hands in dealing with China, which it accuses of “dumping” cheap goods on the US to take market share and unfairly using government subsidies to lower Chinese companies’ costs.

US officials have repeatedly complained that the WTO’s seven-member appellate body has gone beyond its remit. In binding rulings, effectively acting as the supreme court of world trade, WTO judges have given Beijing the benefit of the doubt on subsidies and rejected Washington’s treatment of dumping.

The WTO rules on dumping are ambiguous, the result of a political compromise at the WTO’s creation in 1995. The US reading is that, when in doubt, the judges should defer to the US interpretation of the law — a view that judges often have not shared.

“The Trump administration has seized on what was a controversy in the WTO and turned it into an existential crisis,” said James Bacchus, a one-time WTO chief judge and former Democratic congressman.