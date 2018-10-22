World

RARE ALBATROSS

British charity plans to rid Gough Island of bird-eating mice

22 October 2018 - 23:51 Agency Staff
Picture: LALO/UPSPLASH
Picture: LALO/UPSPLASH

Mice brought to a remote south Atlantic island by sailors in the 19th century are threatening seabirds including the critically endangered Tristan albatross, a British charity said on Monday.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds said the rodents had proliferated on uninhabited Gough Island, part of a British overseas territory, and were killing two million birds every year.

"We knew there were large numbers of chicks and eggs being eaten each year but the actual number being taken by the mice is just staggering," Alex Bond, a researcher from the Natural History Museum in London, said.

The predatory mice had evolved to become "two or three times larger" than the average house mouse and attack in groups, eating away at the flesh of chicks that suffer for days before the open wounds lead to their deaths, the society said.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds and Tristan da Cunha government are teaming up with international partners to eradicate mice from Gough Island in 2020, using two helicopters laden with poisonous pellets.

"Restoring the island to a more natural state will prevent the deaths of millions of seabirds," said John Kelly, the society’s manager for the Gough Island mouse eradication programme. AFP

Rare ape’s habitat threatened by billion-dollar Belt and Road dam

The site of the dam in the Batang Toru rainforest on Sumatra island is the only known habitat of the Tapanuli orangutan, a newly discovered species
World
20 hours ago

The perils of poaching perlemoen to put food on the table

Over-fishing started affecting perlemoen stocks as early as the 1950s, but it was not until the mid-1990s that poaching began to take a grave toll
National
2 days ago

Technology is getting the better of poachers in Tanzania

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen and technologists  have developed EarthRanger so rangers are always one step ahead in protecting wildlife
World
11 days ago

THE FT COLUMN: To fight the illegal wildlife trade, disrupt its business model

We want to bring to bear what we’ve learnt in tackling human trafficking and terrorist financing to take the fight to wildlife traders’ doors, ...
Opinion
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Erdogan vows exposé on Jamal Khashoggi’s death
World / Middle East
2.
Mossad boss laments growth of technology
World / Middle East
3.
Outcry as Paul Biya wins Cameroon election to ...
World / Africa
4.
China asks US to remain in arms control treaty ...
World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.