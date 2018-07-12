World

Colour, 3D X-rays will help doctors give more accurate diagnoses

12 July 2018 - 17:27 Agency Staff
Rendering of a 3D x-ray of a human spleen. Picture: 123RF/Somkiat Fakmee
Rendering of a 3D x-ray of a human spleen. Picture: 123RF/Somkiat Fakmee

Paris — New Zealand scientists have performed the first-ever 3-D, colour X-ray on a human, using a technique that promises to improve the field of medical diagnostics, said Europe’s CERN physics lab which contributed imaging technology.

The new device, based on the traditional black-and-white X-ray, incorporates particle-tracking technology developed for CERN’s Large Hadron Collider, which in 2012 discovered the elusive Higgs Boson particle.

"This colour X-ray imaging technique could produce clearer and more accurate pictures and help doctors give their patients more accurate diagnoses," said a CERN statement.

The CERN technology, dubbed Medipix, works like a camera detecting and counting individual subatomic particles as they collide with pixels while its shutter is open.

This allows for high-resolution, high-contrast pictures.

The machine’s "small pixels and accurate energy resolution meant that this new imaging tool is able to get images that no other imaging tool can achieve," said developer Phil Butler of the University of Canterbury.

According to the CERN, the images very clearly show the difference between bone, muscle and cartilage, but also the position and size of cancerous tumours, for example.

The technology is being commercialised by New Zealand company Mars Bioimaging, linked to the universities of Otago and Canterbury, which helped develop it.

AFP

Healthcare inquiry says SA needs a supply-side regulator

Other recommendations are that tariffs for prescribed medical benefits become binding, and that certificates of need replace hospital licences
National
7 days ago

Unnecessary procedures drive up private healthcare costs, competition inquiry finds

Long-awaited reports says there is little need for explicit or formal collusion, as practitioners’ interests in higher treatment volumes and ...
National
7 days ago

Will NHI and new medical aid bills fly?

The bills critically fail to provide a blueprint for the central issue: how to fund this national health insurance
Features
14 days ago

How SA-Cuban doctor training transforms poor bright sparks into success stories

Bright young people from disadvantaged areas have been given an opportunity that was not always available in SA, writes Tamar Kahn
National
2 months ago

Rise of the machine companions

Your future companion may not be human. It may not even be a cat. Brace yourself for the robots that can take their place
News & Fox
2 months ago

SA’s patent system is failing to encourage innovation

Debate on draft intellectual property policy spurs a closer look at legal framework and quality of inventions, write Jonathan Berger and Andrew Rens
Opinion
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Saudi Arabia to invest up to $10bn in SA’s ...
World / Middle East
2.
North Korea spurns talks about returning ...
World / Asia
3.
When is a city not a city? When it’s an urban ...
World
4.
Colour, 3D X-rays will help doctors give more ...
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.