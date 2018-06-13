World

News Leader

WATCH: How Brexit could affect SA

13 June 2018 - 09:59 Business Day TV
File photo: REUTERS
File photo: REUTERS

The EU faces both internal and external threats, including US President Donald Trump’s tariff increase, various issues with Russia, Turkey and Syria, and, of course, Brexit.

Talitha Bertelsmann-Scott, head of regional observatory at the South African Institute of International Affairs, spoke to Business Day TV about how Brexit could affect SA.

Talitha Bertelsmann-Scott, head of regional observatory at the South African Institute of International Affairs, talks to Business Day TV

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

UK MPs to grill Brexit bankroller over Russia

The British businessman must explain his links with Russia after a report reveals closer ties than previously disclosed
World
2 days ago

FT COLUMN: Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and the route to trade mayhem

Both men lack the empathy to realise that, if you kick old friends in the teeth, they are unlikely to respond in a cheerful and friendly manner, ...
Opinion
1 day ago

PETER APPS: Would the world be a better place without the G7?

'Unless the G7 states – or those who live in them – can pull themselves together and define their values in the years and decades to come, they may ...
World
1 day ago

Boris Johnson predicts a ‘Brexit meltdown’

The British foreign secretary has been caught talking about breakdown in Brexit talks and musing admiringly how Donald Trump might handle them
World
5 days ago

FT COLUMN: Brexit Britain has closed to foreigners, even those it needs

Hostility to immigration has been at the core of the pro-Brexit case. The leave side claimed that Britain was being lost to an uncontrollable tide of ...
Opinion
22 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
When the teams kick off, the traders kick back — ...
World
2.
What’s in a name? For North Macedonia, seats at ...
World
3.
Parliament starts ratification of 26-country ...
World / Africa
4.
WATCH: How Brexit could affect SA
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.