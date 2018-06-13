News Leader
WATCH: How Brexit could affect SA
13 June 2018 - 09:59
The EU faces both internal and external threats, including US President Donald Trump’s tariff increase, various issues with Russia, Turkey and Syria, and, of course, Brexit.
Talitha Bertelsmann-Scott, head of regional observatory at the South African Institute of International Affairs, spoke to Business Day TV about how Brexit could affect SA.
