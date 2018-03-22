World

Seychelles opposition to block India military deal, despite possible $550m

22 March 2018 - 06:27 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF/BLUEORANGESTUDIO
Picture: 123RF/BLUEORANGESTUDIO

Victoria, Seychelles — The Seychelles opposition coalition, which holds a majority in parliament, said on Tuesday it would not ratify a deal signed with India to build a military base on one of the archipelago’s outlying islands.

The deal would see India invest $550m in building the base on Assumption island to help it ensure the safety of its vessels in the southern Indian Ocean.

Indian soldiers would be deployed on the island which lies 1,135km south-west of the capital Victoria, and help train Seychelles’ troops.

However, the deal has faced some resistance from locals, and Wavel Ramkalawan, head of the opposition Linyon Demokratik Seselwa (LDS — Seychelles Democratic Union in Creole) said the coalition "will not ratify the Assumption deal. This deal is dead".

The LDS has held a majority in parliament since its victory in 2016 legislative elections. On Monday, President Danny Faure said he would meet with Ramkalawan on March 26 to discuss the deal, which was agreed in principle in 2015 and finalised in January this year.

The government says the base will help coast guards to patrol its 1.3-million km² exclusive economic zone for illegal fishing, drug trafficking and piracy.

Currently, the remote coral island has a tin-shack post office, an airstrip and almost no people. Less than 7km long, the island has a high point just 30m above sea level and is covered in bird excrement. However, its location lends it strategic importance for monitoring shipping in the Mozambique Channel.

However, Indian presence in the Seychelles is a sensitive matter. Some fear an influx of Indian workers who, they say, might come to dominate the economy, while others consider a foreign power building a military base an affront to sovereignty and national pride.

Opponents of the plan also cite Assumption’s relative proximity to Aldabra atoll, a Unesco World Heritage Site that is home to the world’s largest population of giant tortoises.

AFP

Warm ocean waters killing colourful coral

Global bleaching caused by warming ocean waters in 2016 and 2017’s warm El Niño has resulted in a graveyard of white coral
World
23 days ago

Seychelles in deep drive to protect blue economy

Island nation trades its national debt for two huge marine parks
World
23 days ago

SA was more corrupt in 2017 than 2016, data from Transparency International show

Sub-saharan African countries dominated the bottom of the Transparency list, with Somalia — at position 180 — found to the be the most ...
National
26 days ago

Superlative Madagascar getaway offers exclusivity

Nosy Ankao, an island off the northeast coast, offers first five-star resort, writes Brandon Presser
Life
27 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Seychelles opposition to block India military ...
World
2.
US-China trade war ‘will hurt nations but avoid ...
World
3.
Fed lifts rates and signals tougher stance as US ...
World / Americas
4.
The March of Our Lives — by the children for the ...
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.