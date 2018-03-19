‘New York channel’ discusses release of Americans in North Korea

Seoul — North Korea is in talks with the US and Sweden to release three jailed Americans, reports said, as diplomatic activities intensified ahead of Pyongyang’s planned summits with Washington and Seoul.

The release of the three Korean-Americans is under discussion through multiple channels more than a week after President Donald Trump agreed to meet the North’s Kim Jong-un, the reports said.

Pyongyang has yet to confirm it even made the US summit offer — relayed by Seoul envoys who met Kim in Pyongyang — but South Korea said he had "given his word" about his commitment to denuclearisation.

Trump’s stunning announcement has triggered a race to set a credible agenda for what would be historic talks between the two leaders.

Seoul-based MBC TV station reported on Sunday that Pyongyang and Washington had "practically reached" a final agreement on the release of US citizens Kim Hak-song, Kim Sang-duk and Kim Dong-chul.

"They are hammering out details over the timing of the release," it quoted a South Korean diplomatic source as saying.

The negotiation was held through the North’s mission to the UN and the US State Department — an unofficial avenue of communication dubbed the "New York channel", the source said.

CNN said the prisoners’ release was also discussed at three-day talks in Stockholm between the North’s foreign minister, Ri Yong-ho, and Swedish counterpart Margot Wallstrom, which ended on Saturday.