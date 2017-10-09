World

Saudi Aramco lays out ‘mega investment’ plan for India

09 October 2017 - 18:14 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Mumbai — Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil giant has "mega investment" plans for India, the world’s fastest growing oil market, according to Saudi Arabian Oil’s chief executive officer.

The company, popularly known as Saudi Aramco, plans to create a fully integrated business in India and is interested in partnering with Indian companies, including in a planned large refinery project on India’s west coast, CEO Amin Nasser said in New Delhi on Monday.

"India has all the signs of a prosperous economy that is on the move. This is a market of investment priority and not a choice anymore," Nasser said at the Indian Energy Forum by CERAWeek. "We have a number of partners with whom we are going to have serious discussions."

Saudi Arabia has been edged out as the top oil supplier to India amid an intensifying race among producers to retain their most-prized markets. India, which imports about 80% of its crude requirement, has been diversifying its sources of oil supply and is seeking more favourable terms from producers in the Middle East. It received its first oil cargo from the US this month.

Saudi Aramco held talks with India’s state-owned oil companies led by Indian Oil Corporation to discuss participation in the 60-million ton a year refinery being set up in the state of Maharashtra on India’s west coast, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday at the same event.

The oil industry is pinning its hopes on India and China, together home to four of every 10 people in the world, as demand elsewhere remains weak while production stays high, keeping prices low. India’s oil demand is forecast to grow 135,000 barrels a day this year and 275,000 barrels a day in 2018, according to the International Energy Agency.

Saudi Aramco opened an office in India this week primarily to market crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas as well as to provide engineering and technical services in the country. Nasser said Aramco’s plans for India would cover oil supply, refining, marketing, renewables as well as manufacturing petrochemicals and lubricants.

India’s oil consumption surged 11% in 2016 to the most on record as rising income levels spurred greater use of cars, trucks and motorbikes.

"By 2040, India is likely to be among the fastest growing oil markets, with demand almost doubling to about 10-million barrels per day. Meanwhile, demand for gas is expected to more than triple over the same period," Nasser said.

Bloomberg 

Is Mauritius big enough for China and India?

India has dominated investment flows to Mauritius since it opened as an offshore centre 30 years ago, and so close are relations that Narendra Modi ...
World
5 hours ago

India’s crackdown on Muslim-run leather trade hurts exports and jobs

Nearly one-third of about 3-million mostly lowly paid casual workers employed in the leather sector have lost their jobs in the past six months
World
6 days ago

Indian tycoon re-arrested in the UK amid extradition request

Vijay Mallya, who co-owns F1 team Force India, is accused of fraud relating to bank defaults of more than $1bn
World
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Chaos looms as Britain, EU clash over next Brexit ...
World / Europe
2.
Saudi Aramco lays out ‘mega investment’ plan for ...
World
3.
Russia and China call for restraint after new ...
World
4.
Eight dead and 20 missing as Tunisian migrant ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Is Mauritius big enough for China and India?
World / Asia

India’s crackdown on Muslim-run leather trade hurts exports and jobs
World

Indian tycoon re-arrested in the UK amid extradition request
World / Europe

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.