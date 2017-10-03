India’s crackdown on Muslim-run leather trade hurts exports and jobs

New Delhi — A government crackdown on Muslim-dominated abattoirs and the trade of cattle dragged down India’s exports of leather shoes more than 13% in June, as leading global brands turned to China, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Pakistan to secure supplies.

The drop in exports of shoes and leather garments comes as a setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has sought to create millions of jobs by more than doubling the leather industry’s revenues to $27bn by 2020.

Emboldened by the victory of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2014 general election, Hindu hard-liners, who consider cows sacred, became more assertive in their calls for a clamp-down on both the meat and leather industries, run by Muslims, who make up 14% of India’s 1.3-billion people.

"The writing was already on the wall," Nazir Ahmed, CEO of shoemaker Park Exports, said by phone from Agra, a shoe-making hub and home to the Taj Mahal. "We have killed the goose that laid the golden egg."

India, the world’s second-biggest supplier of shoes and leather garments, exports nearly half its leather goods, with overseas sales estimated at $5.7bn in the 2016-17 financial year to March, down 3.2% from a year earlier. Footwear exports fell more than 4% in April-June, to $674m.

Informal sector

In March, after being appointed chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state and a major leather exporter, Yogi Adityanath, a firebrand Hindu monk, ordered a closure of abattoirs operating without licenses.

Abattoir owners complain that much of India’s meat and leather trade takes place in the informal sector, and it is hard to get licences, especially for smaller units.