Important question: how much would you drink if you had a driverless car?

Southfield/San Francisco — When analysts at Morgan Stanley were trying to handicap the driverless car race, their thoughts kept turning to chicken wings. And the Disney film Frozen. And beer.

Strange? Actually, it makes a certain kind of sense. The analysts concluded that it’s a fool’s errand to try call at this point which tech outfits or vehicle makers are on the road to building the best, most profitable autonomous models. Better to focus on the activities — and the companies selling them — that will fill our time when we’re hanging out in cars with no steering wheels to grip. Which is where the bank’s investment picks on snacking (Buffalo Wild Wings Inc), movie-watching (Walt Disney Co) and brews (Constellation Brands Inc) come in.

"If you never had to drive again, how much more would you drink?" said Adam Jonas, Morgan Stanley’s automotive analyst. "It’s all about the adjacencies. If you invest in that, you’re less likely to be buying an overhyped situation."

As for the brands of the vehicles we won’t be driving, it’s not only the Morgan Stanley analysts who aren’t ready to definitively make that bet. Jonas and his crew like Tesla at the moment for its autopilot feature, which has racked up millions of kilometres of real-world testing. Still, Jonas said, "it’s too early to call a winner". Instead, as the bank said in a recent report, it is smart right now to look at products and services that will benefit from a technology "that liberates hundreds of billions of consumer hours for monetisation".

With so many companies, from General Motors to Daimler to Volvo Cars, promising to have fully loaded self-drivers on the road within four years, it can seem like the competition is entering the homestretch. But none of the contenders has really broken from the pack. The finished product has nott hit the streets. Many players tend to be long on hype and short on details about their designs. And it is a really crowded field.

"There are at least 46 different companies building software to control autonomous vehicles, including automakers," said Mike Ramsey, an analyst for researcher Gartner. "There’s no way to actually assess the capabilities of the companies. People are doing it by marketing, employment numbers and how many vehicles they have on the road — which are not very good metrics."

It will be a while before better ones emerge. Autonomous vehicles will arrive timidly, in fits and starts, with a few robo-taxis here, some airport shuttles there, a smattering of buses on college campuses. "There’s no clear way to tell who is going to be the winner right now for something we’re not going to have full clarity on for a long period of time," said Barclays analyst Dan Levy.

Investors love a horse race, though, which explains all the speculation about the winning robot-ride strategy and the response when there’s a new development. Last week, fusty old car-rental companies Avis Budget Group and Hertz Global Holdings became Wall Street darlings after they did deals to manage driverless fleets for Alphabet’s Waymo and Apple.

The thing is, early leaders in any emerging technology often fade away when rivals improve on their innovation. Just ask BlackBerry, once the most prominent smartphone vendor, or Netscape, the web browsing pioneer that went from dominance to decline in less than a decade.