Chaotic Indian roads challenge designers of driverless cars

But with road rules forbidding autonomous cars on the nation’s streets, the vehicle still has all the original systems in place so that an alert driver can grab the controls.

Without the dual systems, even a YouTube video of a test drive is enough to get John in legal trouble. Apart from the anarchy of its streets, developers in India have also given up a head start to global giants who are pouring billions into developing platforms.

While Alphabet, Uber, Ford, Baidu and Tesla have invested heavily, no one has yet developed a roadworthy autonomous solution. "We are a couple of years behind the West in autonomous technology and both start-ups and large companies are racing to catch up," says Sanjeev Malhotra, head of the Internet of Things Centre of Excellence, run by software industry body Nasscom.

"But adoption is another thing, there we are trailing far behind," he says. Even if the rules are changed to allow driverless vehicles, integrating them into city traffic will remain especially complicated in India. Roads can vary between modern highways and dirt tracks, with erratic street signage, a wide variety of vehicles and the occasional elephant or camel. The ubiquitous, three-wheeled auto-rickshaw is rigged in so many different ways by its drivers that sensors struggle to identify its form, creating complications for machine-learning algorithms.

"After training and feeding hundreds of photos, our system cannot identify 15% of the vehicles on the Indian road," says Nitin Pai, senior vice-president and head of strategy and marketing at Tata Elxsi. "The driverless car is ready for the road. But is the road ready for the car?"

When John’s test car, a tiny white Nano hatchback, recently weaved its way through thin Sunday morning traffic in Bangalore at just 40km/h, it still made frequent, jerky stops. As the car pulled up the required 4m short of the vehicle in front, irate drivers honked incessantly and yelled abuse.

A cow meandering into its path triggered another halt, as did the flinging of a large banana stem out onto the road by a shop owner. As a limbless beggar wheeled his crude platform close to the road, the car’s engine stopped abruptly.

Despite such indigenous efforts, global leaders in the autonomous race think driverless cars in India are a stretch. After weaving in and out of chaotic traffic during a visit in 2016, Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick told CNBC, India would be the last place on earth to get self-driving cars. On a visit a few months later, Google head Sundar Pichai agreed. Local innovators are hardly deterred, with Tata Elxsi outfitting two categories of cars with its own drive-by-wire systems. It has sought permission for road tests but the government is still looking to amend the motor vehicle law to allow such trials.