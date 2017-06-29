US up e-device security on aircraft on fears terrorists may hide bombs in laptops

Washington — The US government is imposing broad new demands for increased airport security on flights to the US from other countries, in an attempt to combat the threat of terrorists hiding bombs in laptops.

The measures by the department of homeland security represent one of the most sweeping security upgrades in the past decade, but stop short of a threatened ban on large electronics in aircraft cabins. It will apply to an average of 325,000 passengers a day flying to the US from 280 airports in 105 countries, according to the agency.

"We are not standing on the sidelines as fanatics hatch new plots," homeland security secretary John Kelly said in Washington on Wednesday. "It is time that we raise the global baseline of aviation security."

The goal of the latest action was to react to intelligence showing that terrorist groups had become more sophisticated in their bomb-making efforts and could hide explosives in a laptop or other electronic devices.

The measures will include enhanced screening of electronic devices, more thorough vetting of passengers, increased use of bomb-sniffing dogs and measures to mitigate the potential threat posed by insider attacks, Kelly said. The actions would be both seen and unseen, he added.

The actions sought by homeland security would be "far more aggressive" than the current standard screening, said representative John Katko, a New York Republican who is chairperson of the house subcommittee on transportation security and received a briefing from the agency.

‘Intense’ screening

"The nature of the screening is going to be quite intense," Katko said. The measures build on a ban of electronic devices larger than cellphones that was imposed in March for US-bound flights originating from 10 airports in the Middle East and North Africa. In that ban, devices could be stored in checked bags, which are more thoroughly screened for explosives.

The announcement offers the first hope that airports caught in the March ban can resume normal operations. If global hubs such as Dubai impose the new security regime, passengers flying to the US can once again bring their laptops aboard aircraft, according to a homeland security official who declined to be named discussing details.

Almost all airports, particularly those in developed nations that already have sophisticated security measures, should be able to meet the new requirements, according to the agency. If a nation or an airline declines to impose the security actions or cannot, passengers could be forced to give up their electronics, or flights could be banned altogether, Kelly said.

The transportation security administration has already begun similar security measures at domestic airports aimed at electronic devices, according to the official.

Swabbing devices

The latest action would be one of the most significant and widespread security enhancements since the terrorist attacks on September 11 2001, said Randall Larsen, founder of the Institute for Homeland Security. It appeared to rank with the ban on liquids and the body scanning required after a terrorist smuggled a bomb in his underwear.

"It’s a pretty big one when you’re talking about that many airports and airlines," Larsen said.

Wednesday’s announcement followed months of discussions over extending a ban on laptops with airlines and other nations. The European Commission and many airlines had pushed back against US threats to extend the ban.

Reaction to the security actions was generally positive by industry groups and countries that had feared a broader electronics ban. The International Air Transport Association (Iata), a trade group representing 265 airlines around the world, said in a statement it "welcomes" the decision.

"The aggressive implementation time line will, however, be challenging," Alexandre de Juniac, Iata’s director-general and CEO said in the statement. "Meeting it will require a continued team effort of government and industry stakeholders."

No precise deadline

Homeland security did not release a precise deadline. Airlines will be asked to impose new security in phases, with short-and long-term goals, the agency official said. They are likely to be imposed within the next few months.

Delta Air Lines is working closely with US security agencies "to minimise any potential impact to our customers", Michael Thomas, a spokesperson for the carrier, said.

The announcement that the ban on electronics may eventually end for flights from Dubai was cheered by the United Arab Emirates embassy in Washington. "Today’s decision is good news for travellers originating from, or connecting through, UAE airports on flights to the US," Yousef al Otaiba, the country’s ambassador, said in an e-mailed statement.

At least part of the enhanced security may involve use of newer screening technology, according to the official.

Screening technology

Earlier in June, American Airlines began the first US test of scanners that produce three-dimensional pictures of bags, providing a more detailed view that can detect explosives better than the X-ray machines currently used. The TSA is also conducting a separate test of a similar device at another airport.

American is investing nearly $6m to expand the programme through a partnership with Analogic. The technology uses computed tomography borrowed from the medical field, which captures hundreds of X-ray images of an object.

JetBlue and Delta are also testing facial-and fingerprint-recognition technology at two US airports to replace boarding passes, building on industry efforts to increase security and ease passage through congested airports.

Another measure to enhance security at airports outside the US is encouraging nations to install so-called prescreening centres. At a handful of airports around the world such as Montreal, the US conducts heightened screening and customs checks at the departure point, which gives officials greater confidence in security, according to the agency.

