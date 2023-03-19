National

Competition Commission launches probe into online news distribution

Inquiry will investigate the effect of digital platforms such as Google and Facebook on traditional media in country

19 March 2023 - 17:08 Mudiwa Gavaza

Competition authorities have launched an inquiry into the effect of digital platforms such as Google and Facebook on traditional media in the country. 

These technology giants have become public enemy No 1 for traditional media in the past decade. Industry stalwarts argue that by luring away readers and advertisers, platforms such as social media are narrowing the news agenda and even, some say, threatening the future of journalism. ..

