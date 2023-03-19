Competition Commission launches probe into online news distribution

JSE all share index is down more than 5% this week
AI in Africa must be developed by taking into account the needs and perspectives of local communities.
Police minister says EFF leader Julius Malema’s call for protesters to ‘attack’ is dangerous and irresponsible
Security forces have deployed maximum resources ahead of countrywide protest on Monday
Van der Veen will be in the role for six months while the company searches for a replacement for Neil Birch
CPI is expected to moderate slightly to 6.8% in February despite continued pressure on transport costs
Inquiry will investigate the effect of digital platforms such as Google and Facebook on traditional media in country
Growing unrest leaves France’s president facing grave challenge to his authority
National coach believes building blocks are in place and his team will qualify
The Japan External Trade Organization and Setamono offered up a feast of Japan-inspired dishes to showcase the country’s ingredients
Competition authorities have launched an inquiry into the effect of digital platforms such as Google and Facebook on traditional media in the country.
These technology giants have become public enemy No 1 for traditional media in the past decade. Industry stalwarts argue that by luring away readers and advertisers, platforms such as social media are narrowing the news agenda and even, some say, threatening the future of journalism. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Competition Commission launches probe into online news distribution
Inquiry will investigate the effect of digital platforms such as Google and Facebook on traditional media in country
Competition authorities have launched an inquiry into the effect of digital platforms such as Google and Facebook on traditional media in the country.
These technology giants have become public enemy No 1 for traditional media in the past decade. Industry stalwarts argue that by luring away readers and advertisers, platforms such as social media are narrowing the news agenda and even, some say, threatening the future of journalism. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.