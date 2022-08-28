Khune the hero of shoot-out as Kaizer Chiefs edge Stellies

Itumeleng Khune was the hero for Kaizer Chiefs as he saved two penalties in the shoot-out to see his team through to the semifinals of the MTN8, knocking out Stellenbosch FC at a packed Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday.

Veteran No 1 Khune has played for some time and his return to action was crowned with a winning performance.

Chiefs won the shoot-out 4-3 after the teams toiled to a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Tickets were sold out and there was a 30-minute delay with fans arriving late and entering the venue in droves.

Reports suggest that 15,000 tickets were sold for the tiny stadium that has a capacity of 17,000 and it was always going to be a challenge for the home side to maintain order and provide adequate security.