Sundowns to give players a month off after successful campaign

Mamelodi Sundowns players will be given a four-week break to recharge the batteries after a successful domestic season in which they completed a treble — winning the league, the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup.

Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi suggested this will lead to a four-week preseason training period rather than the six-week norm, but added the shorter time can have advantages.

The Brazilians dominated locally but disappointed in the Caf Champions League in which they were dumped out by less fancied Angolan side Petro Atlético at the quarterfinal stage.

“We will give the team a four-week break and possibly come back for another four weeks [of preseason] because the season is going to be very long,” Mngqithi said.