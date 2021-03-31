Sport / Soccer

Sundowns can salvage some pride for SA in Sudan

31 March 2021 - 15:03 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Percy Tau, No 10, celebrates his goal on Friday with Lebo Many ama, No 9, and Themba Zwane.Picture: STEVE HAAG/BACKPAGEPIX
Mamelodi Sundowns are determined to do better than Bafana Bafana in Sudan and beat home side Al Hilal in Omdurman in a penultimate Caf Champions League group stage match on Friday.

The Sudan national team ended SA’s hopes of qualifying for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win at Al Hilal Stadium on Sunday. Sundowns return to the scene of Bafana’s humiliation when they face the local club on Friday.

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena said they will have to adapt to the conditions adequately if they are to get the better of the Sudan side in their own backyard.

“We trained at the main stadium on Tuesday to allow ourselves to adapt to the conditions and to prepare thoroughly because three days before the match is always complicated‚” the coach of the Premier League champions said.

“There is some travel fatigue‚ but it is important for the players to make some form of tactical and technical adaptation. It is a hard surface that is extremely bumpy‚ and it is very hot outside.”

Sudanese authorities have moved the match from a 6pm kickoff to 3pm due to poor lighting at the stadium and Mokwena says the change will suit them.

“The reasons given for moving the match are that the stadium is not in the best of conditions from an electrical perspective. We are not engineers but the report we got is that the lighting is not very good and you could see that in the second half of the match between Bafana and Sudan.

“Does it work in our favour? I think so because we steal a couple of hours in front so that we can recover and prepare for our next domestic match in SA. We fly out immediately after the match and this allows more time to rest before engaging in another stretch.

“The match is important for us as a country‚ particularly with what has happened in the last couple of days. We are bruised from a football perspective,” he said.

“We are a football nation and you expect the happiness index to be affected by our national team not having been able to qualify‚ and that pain was greatly inflicted by the Sudanese national team. We have to do the best that we can to respond to a call by the nation and increase the happiness index and salvage a little pride.”

