Rescuers troubled by scene of Motjeka Madisha crash

Details have emerged about the horrific car accident that claimed the life of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns footballer Motjeka Madisha in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 25-year-old and another person who was travelling with him died when their vehicle crashed into a steel pole in wet conditions and burst into flames near Kempton Park. It is not clear who was driving at the time of the accident.

City of Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency management services spokesperson William Ntladi said on Sunday that his team received the call just after midnight and they were shaken when they found the sports car engulfed in a ball of fire on Zuurfontein road in Chloorkop.

He said their preliminary findings revealed that the driver lost control and hit a steel pole next to the road. One person was thrown out while the other one was trapped inside the burning car. The passenger who was thrown out of the car also suffered burn wounds.

"On arrival [at the scene] the vehicle was still burning‚ but we managed to contain the blaze and extinguished it‚" he said.

"And then following information that there was still somebody trapped inside [the vehicle]‚ we then did search and rescue [but] could not distinguish whether it was a male or

female inside‚ given the state of the body.

"There was another person lying outside next to the vehicle‚ [who] also sustained critical burn wounds on the upper body. These two occupants [found] at the scene were declared dead by paramedics. It is not known what caused the crash and it is still under investigation by the SA Police Service."

Ntladi said emergency services operated with great difficulty in wet conditions after the showers that swept over Johannesburg in the past few days. They were also affected by the devastation they had to deal with at the scene.

"It was also very difficult for us‚" he said. "You know‚ we are rescuing people every day but such incidences … [we] do not see them very often.

"That one touched everyone who was [at the scene] because the manner in which the person died‚ and how he burned inside that vehicle."

Madisha’s death comes just weeks after former Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca died in a crash on the N2 outside Mtunzini on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast in November. He was buried in his hometown of Cape Town a few days ago.

It is believed Madisha and Ngcongca were roommates at Sundowns whenever the team was in camp.

Ntladi said police are investigating the case and would not be drawn into allegations that Madisha’s vehicle may have been hit by another car‚ which failed to stop and sped away after the accident.

Sundowns also sent out a statement on Sunday dismissing claims that Madisha was coming from an event hosted by the club when the accident occurred.

The Chloorkop side held its 50th anniversary celebration at the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday, but Sundowns said the player did not attend.

"Reports that Madisha was at a gala event [on Saturday] are false and reckless. Mr Madisha was not part of the event or proceedings‚" the statement said.

Madisha won 12 caps for Bafana and most recently featured in their Africa Cup of Nations qualification double-header against Sao Tome e Principe last month.

"I am still trying to ascertain facts of what really transpired, but this is terrible news for football," SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan said in a statement.