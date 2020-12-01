Bafana coach Ntseki lauds serial winner Mosimane

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has paid tribute to Pitso Mosimane after the SA coach led Egyptian side Al Ahly to the Caf Champions League title.

Mosimane conquered the continent with a technical team dominated by his SA compatriots — assistant coach Cavin Johnson‚ fitness trainer Kabelo Rangoaga and performance analyst Musi Matlaba — and Ntseki said the milestone would bring respect to the local coaching fraternity.

It was a second Champions League winners medal for Mosimane after he led former club Mamelodi Sundowns to the title in 2016.

Ntseki said Mosimane’s success in Egypt had made all football-loving South Africans proud.

“It’s a huge milestone. It’s a journey that started years ago with SuperSport United with so much achievement.

“I think at times we tend to forget that your success begins when you start working towards it. With coach Pitso having empowered himself with the necessary tools‚ doing coaching courses‚ gaining experience and working with experienced coaches in the past and establishing himself as one of the best in the country and now on the continent‚ we can always adore him and wish him all the best of luck.”

Al Ahly beat their Cairo rivals Zamalek 2-1 at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday night in a match that enabled Mosimane to join the exclusive club of coaches who have won the Champions League with two different teams. The other coaches are Argentina’s Oscar Fullone and Egypt’s Mahmoud El-Gohary.

Ntseki said Mosimane’s triumph would serve as motivation to local coaches who harbour aspirations of furthering their careers in other parts of the continent.

“We’re proud to be South Africans and we’re proud to be SA coaches in this continent. I think it is up to us now to take the flag to the next level.

“I think coach Pitso‚ coach Cavin Johnson [and] Kabelo Rangoaga have made history‚ and the history itself will make other nations respect SA football. It’s an achievement that will open doors for us. It’s an achievement that calls on all of us to work hard,” Ntseki said.

“It also encourages all of us to empower ourselves so that we can have the skills to manage big football clubs and at the same time present a high level of tactical knowledge so that our teams can play good football.”

Al Ahly‚ named African club of the century by the continental governing body in 2000, struggled for seven years to add to their eight Champions League titles and lost in the 2017 and 2018 finals. Mosimane’s team ended the drought and finally delivered the elusive ninth crown on Friday.

The Red Devils had last won the Champions League in 2013 when they defeated Orlando Pirates. Zamalek and the Democratic Republic of Congo’s TP Mazembe are behind Ahly with five Champions League gongs each.