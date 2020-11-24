Sport / Soccer

Klopp sings Firmino’s praises as Liverpool prepare for Atalanta

24 November 2020 - 17:32 Shrivathsa Sridhar
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino. Picture: REUTERS/LAURENCE GRIFFITHS
Bengaluru — Comparing his team to an orchestra, Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp says his versatile forward Roberto Firmino always hits the right notes even if he is not scoring.

Firmino had scored only twice in 23 Premier League matches before heading one in during Sunday’s 3-0 victory over Leicester City and Klopp said he was happy with the Brazilian’s output.

“Scoring was always important for Bobby, but he’s a complete footballer,” Klopp told a news conference ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Atalanta at Anfield.

“Football is like an orchestra and if you have different people for instruments, some are louder, but all are important for the rhythm. Bobby can play without [goals] as well.

“We always celebrate goals but this one [against Leicester] was really emotional. The players read the newspapers and they saw some criticism [of Firmino].”

Forward Mohamed Salah missed the clash after contracting Covid-19 on international duty with Egypt last week but has since tested negative.

“Mo trained and looked really good, a negative test like the rest. He’s available. We have to see what we can do with that,” Klopp said. “All the rest, no news. One looks closer, the other not so, that is the situation. I don’t want to speak too much about it.”

Liverpool have won their opening three matches in Group D, including a 5-0 victory over Atalanta earlier in November but Klopp said he would not take the Italian side lightly.

“They’re a threat even without a point to prove. We were exceptional [in Italy]. We did everything right. It all came together. We know that game has nothing to do with tomorrow,” Klopp added. “They’re a top team with a special way to play. I expect problems in this game.” 

Reuters

