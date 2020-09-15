Sport / Soccer

Pjanic delighted to play alongside Messi at Barcelona

Miralem Pjanic joins Barca from Juventus and is excited to play alongside champion Messi, who tried to leave

15 September 2020 - 17:52 Rik Sharma
Miralem Pjanic. Picture: REUTERS
Miralem Pjanic. Picture: REUTERS

Barcelona — Miralem Pjanic said he is looking forward to playing with discontented Barcelona captain Lionel Messi, after the midfielder was finally presented on Tuesday after his move from Juventus.

The Bosnian was diagnosed with Covid-19 and had to quarantine before starting to train with Barcelona last week, after joining in June for €65m. Playing alongside talisman Messi was an attraction, but the Barcelona No 10 tried to force his way out of the club during the close season before eventually relenting.

“I can’t imagine Messi in another shirt, I thought it would all end well,” said Pjanic, who takes the No 8 shirt worn by Andres Iniesta and later Arthur, who recently joined Juventus.

“My will was to play with [Messi] and I didn’t have any doubts.”

Aged 30, Pjanic’s arrival has been criticised in some quarters as Barcelona’s first team is already viewed as ageing.

“I would liked to have come here at the age of six, but the transfer market is how it is,” said Pjanic. “I’ve had a good career and I respect my [former] clubs, but I’ve reached the biggest and I’m happy.

“I read what happened with Messi. His story with the club has been incredible, he’s a champion, a winner, I think this is his home. We will try to win trophies with him.”

While Messi was not allowed to leave Camp Nou, Barcelona are working on selling Arturo Vidal. Sporting director Ramon Planes, who sat alongside Pjanic during the media conference, said the Chilean midfielder is close to leaving, with Spanish and Italian reports citing Inter Milan as his destination.

“Arturo Vidal is in advanced negotiations to leave, I want to give him thanks for what he has done during the last two years, he’s a player with a big heart,” said Planes.

Reuters

Jamie Vardy at the double as Leicester ease past West Brom

The league’s top scorer last season converts two penalties to help Foxes get off to a winning start
Sport
1 day ago

‘Special’ Leeds make a statement despite Anfield defeat

Liverpool’s guests display a style of football that leaves even coach Jurgen Klopp effusive
Sport
1 day ago

Real out to retain title, with the same players

Only addition to Real Madrid squad is expected to be Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard
Sport
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JOHN COCKAYNE: The making of a destination ... ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Only black rider in the Tour de France Kevin Reza ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Wayde’s wait is over as he hits the track in ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
SA’s George Coetzee wins Portugal Masters
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Naomi Osaka’s stand on racism wins approval in ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.