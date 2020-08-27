Sport / Soccer KEVIN MCCALLUM: Will Barcelona still be Barça if Messi leaves? Are reports that the star has informed the club he is leaving a ploy to make changes? BL PREMIUM

It was reported this week that Lionel Messi had informed Barcelona of his intention to leave them by fax. Oh, how I laughed and crowed. A fax, you say? Were there no carrier pigeon available? Perhaps he could have stuck the letter on a forked stick and given it to Luis Suarez to run over to the Nou Camp?

Oh, how I stopped laughing and crowing when the kind, wise and overeager people of Twitter swooped in to tell me that it was a burofax. What is a burofax, you ask? Well, I certainly did. It isn’t a fax. It isn’t even a “donkey fax”, that would have been a burro fax. It is, according to the Spanish postal service, a way to send “your urgent certified fax via the internet with signature on delivery”.