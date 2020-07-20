Bayern Munich post best record after Euro restart

London — Bayern Munich and Real Madrid were the major winners after the resumption of European football’s big leagues in the wake of the novel coronavirus shutdown, but some clubs may wish the season had been declared null and void.

Bundesliga champions Bayern were the only club across the continent to post a 100% record since the restart, winning all nine of their games, scoring 27 goals in the process.

Real Madrid looked set to emulate Bayern as they won their opening 10 games after the restart in June, a burst of form that delivered the Liga title. They blotted their copybook on Sunday, however, when they drew 2-2 at Leganes.

Statistics compiled by sports data specialists Gracenote show that English second-tier side Brentford were the third-best performing club since the restart, winning seven in a row before a costly defeat at Stoke City on Saturday put a huge dent in their hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Serie A sides Atalanta and AC Milan were the next best, gaining 2.56 and 2.50 points per game respectively. Interestingly Liverpool, who have been the standout team across Europe, have laboured after the restart, though with the Premier League title as good as won in March, that is perhaps understandable.

In their last eight games, Liverpool have averaged only 1.75 points, compared to their season average of 2.58, scored 1.63 goals per game (2.14 for the season) and conceded 1.13 (0.81).

The worst performing team after the resumption was Norwich City, who are the only club in Europe’s top leagues not to pick up a point since the restart. Relegated Norwich have lost all eight of their Premier League games, conceding 18 goals and scoring one.

Bundesliga side Schalke 04 were not much better, picking up only two points for their last nine games.

The most prolific scorers across the top six European leagues were Manchester City and AC Milan, who have averaged 3.13 goals since the restart, while Porto and Brentford had the meanest defences, leaking only three goals apiece.

Reuters