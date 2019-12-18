Middendorp rules out new signings at Chiefs
'We trust our players and the squad that was assembled at the beginning of the season'
Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp is unlikely to make any notable additions to his squad in the forthcoming transfer window as Amakhosi chase their first Absa Premiership league title since the 2014-15 campaign.
Chiefs lead second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns by nine points at the top of the table with both teams having played 13 matches‚ and Middendorp has full confidence in the squad that was assembled at the beginning of the season.
“What I want to make clear from the technical team and management’s side is that we trust our players and the squad that was assembled at the beginning of the season to make it happen‚” said the German mentor‚ also indicating that there are players who may leave Naturena in January.
“We go into the year 2020 with a very clear indication of working with this assembled squad.
“I think it is not a secret that there are a number of players not being used and it should also be discussed openly with the club.
“Coaches know how far we will continue or how we will go and it’s a win-win situation. At the moment‚ we don’t see any big discussions or transactions in terms of players coming in or out.”
Ramahlwe Mphahlele‚ Kabelo Mahlasela‚ Bhongolwethu Jayiya‚ Siphelele Ntshangase‚ Kgotso Moleko and Joseph Molangoane‚ though he has been injured‚ have seen little action and might find their places endangered.
Middendorp said he is not aware of Chiefs being contacted by any club regarding loan deals.
“I have not been approached to start thinking about player exits. I said before that if there is interest, and based on certain discussions, we will have to look at all directions.
“We have a number of players we haven’t used thus far‚ we have players who are coming [back] from injuries and that gives us [a] certain potential.
“I see players like Nkosingiphile Ngcobo‚ Happy Mashiane and Siyabonga Ngezana who qualified for the Olympics [with the SA Under-23s]‚ and they are coming closer and closer [to first team action]. They can contribute the necessary competitive process in the team.
“We have to look at what is available inside the club‚ the number of players who can come in the second half of the season and be part of the team.
“There are always players on the market‚ in particular if they get selected for the player of the month. We will look deeper into it and try to find out [if they can be contracted].”