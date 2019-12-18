Middendorp rules out new signings at Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp is unlikely to make any notable additions to his squad in the forthcoming transfer window as Amakhosi chase their first Absa Premiership league title since the 2014-15 campaign.

Chiefs lead second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns by nine points at the top of the table with both teams having played 13 matches‚ and Middendorp has full confidence in the squad that was assembled at the beginning of the season.

“What I want to make clear from the technical team and management’s side is that we trust our players and the squad that was assembled at the beginning of the season to make it happen‚” said the German mentor‚ also indicating that there are players who may leave Naturena in January.

“We go into the year 2020 with a very clear indication of working with this assembled squad.