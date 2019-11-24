Sport / Soccer

Two-goal Moseamedi sends Maritzburg into Telkom Knockout final

24 November 2019 - 18:27 Nick Said
Judas Moseamedi of Maritzburg United during the Telkom Knockout 2019 semifinal match between Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit, November 24 2019. Picture: DIRK KOTZE/GALLO IMAGES
Judas Moseamedi of Maritzburg United during the Telkom Knockout 2019 semifinal match between Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit, November 24 2019. Picture: DIRK KOTZE/GALLO IMAGES

Striker Judas Moseamedi scored a brace as Maritzburg United claimed a deserved 2-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs in their Telkom Knockout semifinal at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

The victory sets up a final meeting with Mamelodi Sundowns at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 14‚ and ensures Chiefs’ trophyless run will extend to a club record five years.

Maritzburg were full value for the win and should have been victors by a greater margin as they spurned chance after chance against an unusually brittle Chiefs defence.

Amakhosi defender Yagan Sasman levelled late on to give the suggestion of extra-time‚ but Maritzburg would not be denied and Moseamedi’s brace booked just a second cup final for the team after they lost the 2018 Nedbank Cup decider to Free State Stars.

Chiefs forward Khama Billiat‚ who has not scored for the side since September‚ was missing through what the club termed an “injury precaution”‚ though he showed no ill-effects when he netted twice for Zimbabwe against Zambia in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Tuesday.

Chiefs welcomed back midfielder Kearyn Baccus after five weeks on the sidelines‚ but he lasted only a half before being replaced at the break by Dumisani Zuma‚ while goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma was selected due to the suspension of Daniel Akpeyi. Teenage defender Njabulo Blom came in for Erick Mathoho‚ who sat out through suspension.

Maritzburg started the brighter and Bvuma had to react smartly when Pogiso Sanoka’s cross was floating in at the back post‚ until the gloveman tipped it over for a corner.

The KwaZulu-Natal side hit the front on 30 minutes‚ with Chiefs the architects of their own downfall.

Daniel Cardoso’s weak back-pass to Bvuma was latched on to by Moseamedi and the striker rounded the keeper and sidefooted the ball into the empty net.

Chiefs were battling to create anything clear-cut in front of the Maritzburg goal — Leonardo Castro missed his shot from a low cross and Bernard Parker headed wide when his connection was not true.

Maritzburg should have doubled the advantage when a poor clearance from Sasman ended up at the feet of Mxolisi Kunene‚ but he could not get his shot away with just Bvuma to beat as Chiefs continued to look ragged at the back.

It was only 1-0 at the break‚ but Maritzburg continued to create the better chances in the second period.

Daylon Claasen was played into acres of space in the box and with time and space to pick his spot‚ curled his shot onto the outside the post.

Moseamedi flashed a shot narrowly wide of the goal with Bvuma beaten‚ and then crashed a half-volley high over the bar with just the keeper to beat as chance after chance was missed.

Marizburg were seemingly made to pay with 13 minutes remaining as Lebogang Manyama’s free-kick was headed goalwards by Samir Nurković and when keeper Richard Ofori could only parry the effort‚ Sasman turned the loose ball home.

Chiefs upped the tempo after their goal and seemed to come alive as an attacking force‚ but were left exposed at the back as they pushed forward.

After Bvuma saved one-on-one with Moseamedi‚ the striker crashed home the winner with a volley from substitute Bandile Shandu’s cross with not a defender in sight.

