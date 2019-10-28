Chiefs’ opening goal was offside, says Pitso Mosimane

Fiery Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane continued his attack on Kaizer Chiefs and said his rivals have the match officials to thank for their 2-0 win at Loftus on Sunday.

Mosimane said the officials should have ruled Chiefs’ opening goal by Samir Nurkovic offside and he is waiting to see if his rivals will again benefit from refereeing decisions when they face Orlando Pirates in the Telkom Knockout in Durban on Saturday.

Mosimane insisted that assistant referee Tshepo Nojila should have raised his flag when Nurkovic received the ball that came in the direction of Leonardo Castro.

“We have to look at them again next week. I want to see if officials will make a mistake against Pirates … let’s see.

“Something has to give. I don’t know if Pirates supporters will allow it. You can’t win every day by referees’ mistakes. It must stop‚ it’s enough.

“We have seen it before but now it’s worse, it is a series. It’s okay when it happens once but this is a series.”

Mosimane said his criticism of referees was not an attempt to discredit Chiefs’ win, as the second goal was clear and there were no questions about it.

“We must never confuse the fight and the will of the team [Chiefs] with the mistakes of the referees‚” he said.