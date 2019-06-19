‘Viva el VAR’, sing Venezuela after draw with Brazil

Salvador — The video assistant referee (VAR) rode to Venezuela’s rescue once again at the Copa America on Tuesday, denying hosts Brazil two goals in a surprise 0-0 draw in Group A.

Brazil, who had another goal chopped off by the referee, were left to rue a series of missed chances in another sub-par performance that did little to excite the home fans.

Roberto Firmino had a goal disallowed late in the first half after the referee awarded a foul against the hosts, before substitute Gabriel Jesus found the net on the hour mark, only for a VAR review to deem Firmino offside in the build-up. Philippe Coutinho looked to have found the winner when he netted from close range, but VAR intervened again, this time for Firmino appearing to handle the ball before it dropped to Coutinho.

After the game, Venezuela coach Rafael Dudamel sang the praises of the technology, which has saved his side on four occasions so far. Peru were also denied two goals by VAR in their opening 0-0 draw with the Venezuelans.

“Long live VAR,” Dudamel said. “We played an almost perfect game against a team of brilliant individuals. Brazil put us to the test, but the team understood what needed to be done and remembered what tactics we needed to deploy,” he told reporters. “This is a historic result for us.”

Brazil lead the group on four points ahead of Peru, who beat Bolivia 3-1 earlier in the day and also have four points. Brazil meet Peru in their final group game on Saturday with both sides needing only a draw to seal their place in the quarterfinals.

Venezuela have two points while Bolivia are without a point, with the two facing each other on Saturday. The top two in each group are guaranteed a place in the last eight, along with the two highest-ranked teams that finish third.

Brazil faced criticism from fans for the slow start to their opening game against Bolivia, which they went on to win 3-0. While they made a stronger start against Venezuela, they failed to take the numerous chances that came their way.

David Neres and Firmino missed the target and Richarlison was thwarted by Venezuela goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez early on, while substitute Jesus and defender Filipe Luis both wasted chances to win the game after the interval.