SuperSport reject Downs’ multimillion-rand bid for midfield dynamos

SuperSport United have rejected Mamelodi Sundowns’ multimillion-rand offer for the signatures of emerging midfielders Teboho Mokoena and Aubrey Modiba.

Sundowns put millions of rand on the table and also offered a player as a sweetener to United as part of the proposal.

But United football manager Stan Matthews said he told Sundowns officials that his two most prized assets are not for sale to any local team‚ including Patrice Motsepe’s Brazilians.

“I spoke to Sundowns where I met Yogesh [Singh] and coach Pitso [Mosimane]‚” he said. “We are not selling Tebza or Aubrey locally and there is no further discussions around that. We have told both players that if their buyout clauses are met internationally‚ they are welcome to go.

“In Tebza’s [Mokoena] case‚ there is a bit of interest overseas for him and it is a matter of waiting and seeing how it unfolds. I should know in the next week or so whether we are getting the letter of invitation for Tebza. They know the prize and then it will just be subject to him going on trial and doing his thing. But locally we are not selling Tebogo and Aubrey.”