Chelsea urged to raise game against Spurs

London — Marcos Alonso has challenged his Chelsea teammates to prove in Thursday’s League Cup semifinal showdown against Tottenham that they are motivated to arrest their alarming slide.

Furious with the latest in a growing list of punchless displays, Blues boss Maurizio Sarri launched a scathing attack on his Chelsea stars after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Arsenal.

Questioning their mental strength and revealing that he finds it “extremely difficult” to motivate his players, Sarri risked alienating a squad that had rebelled against his predecessor Antonio Conte last season.

The Italian’s blast was understandable after so many tepid efforts from Chelsea this term.

But Sarri must shoulder some of the blame himself after making a pair of tactical decisions that have contributed to Chelsea’s malaise.

Deploying Eden Hazard as a central striker has neutered the Belgian playmaker, who has been far more effective in his natural wide role. That move was born out of Sarri’s frustration at the misfiring form of his other forwards, Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud.

The former Napoli boss hopes to sign his old striker Gonzalo Higuain later this week, but that is not his only problem.

Since bringing Jorginho with him from Napoli, Sarri has felt compelled to use the midfielder in the holding role previously occupied by N’Golo Kante.

Now Kante is a fish out of water on the right side of a three-man midfield, leaving him tasked with attacking duties that are not his strength.

Making matters worse, Jorginho is becoming a target for Chelsea fans after failing to live up to his reputation as the man who makes his manager’s “Sarri-ball” vision come to life.

Sarri reportedly called a meeting with his squad on Monday in a bid to resolve any lingering bad feelings after his remarkably blunt assessment of their performances.