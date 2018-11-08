Sport / Soccer

Soweto derby set for Moses Mabhida

With FNB Stadium unavailable‚ the match is likely to be played at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium.

08 November 2018 - 05:06 Sazi Hadebe
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The Telkom Knockout semifinal between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs scheduled for November 24, will not be played at the FNB Stadium‚ Stadium Management of SA (SMSA) said on Wednesday.

Bertie Grobbelaar‚ MD of SMSA said the Motsepe Foundation was already scheduled to host a national prayer meeting on the weekend of November 24-25 at the venue and talks to reschedule the prayer meeting had failed.

“We can confirm that the FNB Stadium will not be hosting the cup tie between Pirates and Chiefs‚” Grobbelaar said.

SMSA and the Motsepe Foundation met on Wednesday morning to see if they could find a way around the problem.

But an agreement could not be reached.

Baroka FC are scheduled to host the defending champions Bidvest Wits in Limpopo in the other semifinal.

There are‚ however‚ a host of other venues that can be chosen including Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga‚ PE’s Nelson Mandela Bay‚ Orlando Stadium and Cape Town Stadium.

But the Durban venue has hosted a number of high profile matches and both sides have a history of preferring to play at Mabhida‚ mainly because of the number of supporters they usually draw.

This week Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas said that his team would be in better shape for their second derby of the season after losing the first one 2-1.

The November 17 tie will be a repeat of the 2009 semifinal, which Chiefs won 3-1 in Durban on penalties after 120 minutes produced a goalless draw.

