South African Football Association (Safa) CEO Dennis Mumble has not yet made a commitment to renew his contract‚ which expired at the end of September‚ acting CEO Russell Paul has confirmed.

TimesLIVE reported last month that Mumble is considering not renewing his contract.

The CEO remained on leave as Safa held an ordinary council (formerly a national executive committee meeting) at Safa House in Nasrec on Saturday‚ with Paul still standing in.

Paul confirmed that Mumble is still in discussions with Safa about continuing as CEO‚ a position he has held since September 2013‚ when Danny Jordaan was elected as the association’s president.

“Technically, the CEO’s contract expired at the end of September‚” Paul said. “It had [already] been extended by ‘X’ number of months; it expired at the end of September‚ there is a committee that is tasked to discuss matters with him on how to take the matter forward — and those are still ongoing. He had opted to take leave in the interim period, as well, and during that leave period he appointed me to act as CEO. That’s what’s in the public domain.”

Asked if the CEO has committed to a renewal‚ Paul responded: “No. That’s a question the committee is busy dealing with at the moment.”

Mumble’s contract was initially set to expire in March.

A postponement of the Safa electoral congress — which Mumble had a key role organising‚ and in which Jordaan was eventually re-elected — to May‚ saw the CEO’s contract extended by six months to the end of September.