SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan lost his bid for a Fifa council seat on Sunday‚ beaten by a rogue candidate after a second round of voting at the Confederation of African (Caf) football congress in Sharm-el-Sheikh‚ Egypt.

Football Association of Malawi president Walter Nyamilandu won the vacant seat for Anglophone African countries on the cabinet of world football’s governing body with a majority 35 votes to Jordaan’s 18 in a second round of voting.

Jordaan had been the preferred candidate of the Southern African region but Nyamilandu did not stand down as had been hoped.

Instead he became an alternate anti-Jordaan candidate for Caf president Ahmad Ahmad, who received a boost to his re-election hopes with the victory of his preferred candidate. Jordaan was always up against it after the SA government told him to vote against Morocco’s attempt to win the right to host the 2026 World Cup.

SA’s strained diplomatic relations saw Jordaan cast the Safa vote at June’s Fifa congress in Russia for the united bid of Canada‚ Mexico and the US.

This infuriated Ahmad‚ who has been close to the Moroccans since his election two years ago with the North Africans bankrolling his projects.

Jordaan has now lost out in three bids for a place at the Fifa high table. This time he was up against Nyamilandu and Leodegar Tenga of Tanzania. In the first round of voting Nyamilandu received 23 votes‚ Jordaan 16 and Tenga 14.

As no majority of 50% plus one vote was attained‚ the bottom candidate fell out of the race and the top two went to another round of voting.

It had been hoped many of Tenga’s votes would swing to Jordaan but heavy canvassing from Ahmad’s camp saw the poll go the way of Nyamilandu.

