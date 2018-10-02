Sport / Soccer

Coach Baxter banking on Ndlovu to find net

02 October 2018 - 05:02 Mninawa Ntloko
Top company: Dino Ndlovu, left, in the colours of Qarabag, holds off Chelsea’s Cesc Fabregas in a Champions League match in 2017. Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has called up Ndlovu for the Afcon qualifiers against Seychelles. Picture: CATHERINE IVILL/GETTY IMAGES
Top company: Dino Ndlovu, left, in the colours of Qarabag, holds off Chelsea’s Cesc Fabregas in a Champions League match in 2017. Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has called up Ndlovu for the Afcon qualifiers against Seychelles. Picture: CATHERINE IVILL/GETTY IMAGES

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has defended his decision to call up China-based Dino Ndlovu to the squad to face the Seychelles in back-to-back 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers this month.

Baxter has said in the past that Ndlovu’s previous league in Azerbaijan was ‘‘probably not the best in the world"‚ but it seems he does not have similarly strong views about the Chinese league after he named Ndlovu on Monday in the squad to face the islanders.

The Briton said with SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler out injured he viewed Ndlovu as an able replacement in the two must-win games.

‘‘We have got Bradley out and we are looking for a striker. You look at the strikers that are hitting the back of the net regularly. Dino is doing that‚" Baxter said.

‘‘Now I think against a team like the Seychelles we will need a bit of muscle.

‘‘We have Lebo [Mothiba] and we have Dino. We will need a bit of guile and we have Percy [Tau]‚ and we will need pace and we have Phakamani [Mahlambi]‚" Baxter said.

'Decent balance'

‘‘That is a decent balance of front players and I think that if Dino plays‚ he will believe he will score."

Bafana have struggled to find the back of the net in recent times and could not even punish Libya in a 2019 Afcon qualifier that ended in a potentially costly 0-0 draw at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in September.

‘‘I am not sure how many strikers we have available to us that believe they are going to score‚" Baxter said.

‘‘It is always an issue and you always grill me on this after games when we do not score.

‘‘Well this one is scoring and whether it is in the first or 10th division‚ he is scoring regularly.

‘‘And I have seen some of the goals [Ndlovu] has scored and they are good goals.

‘‘So I think he’s well worth bringing into the squad to maybe be a little infectious with his belief in his own ability.

‘‘That is one of the reasons we have brought him in."

Baxter said injuries forced him to make several changes and he will have to do without Grobler‚ Themba Zwane‚ Keagan Dolly‚ Bongani Zungu and Siphesihle Ndlovu.

Bafana will host the first qualifier against the Seychelles at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg (3pm) on October 13.

The return will take place on October 16 in Seychelles (2.30 pm SA time).

TimesLIVE

Is this tickets for Mourinho and Man United?

The club in crisis faces a battle even to qualify for the lucrative Champions League
Sport
1 day ago

WP coach John Dobson sees the side mature

With the momentum against them in their clash with the Sharks, the team dug deep and showed their character
Sport
1 day ago

Why Danny Jordaan lost out on the Fifa council job

Football Association of Malawi president Walter Nyamilandu wins the vacant seat for Anglophone African countries
Sport
1 day ago

Liverpool take perfect record to Chelsea for biggest test

All eyes will be on Stamford Bridge on Saturday for juicy top-of-table clash of unbeaten Premier League teams
Sport
4 days ago

Links hopes for McCarthy’s nod

Links‚ who turns 20 on Tuesday‚ started City’s last game away against Orlando Pirates
Sport
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Boks beware, All Blacks are on a fiery warpath
Sport / Rugby
2.
Sebastian Vettel still believes he can win a ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Proteas should be wary of Bloem pitch
Sport / Cricket
4.
United’s Luke Shaw blasts the players for ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Forget Wellington victory, Malcolm Marx tells Boks
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.