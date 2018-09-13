Chiefs finally get their man

Kaizer Chiefs have finally been given permission to register Madagascar international attacking midfielder Andriamirado "Dax" Andrianarimanana.

Fifa has ruled that the player does not have a contract with Malagasy side Fosa Juniors and Chiefs are well within their rights to register him.

The player’s transfer was delayed by a contractual standoff with Fosa Juniors‚ who reportedly demanded a transfer fee. He has been at the centre of a tug-of-war between the two sides and Chiefs have been unable to play him‚ despite announcing his signing more than a month ago.

Chiefs reported the matter to Fifa and insisted that Andrianarimanana had an amateur contract with the club that did not prevent him from joining a side of his choosing.

The player was voted the 2018 Cosafa Cup Player of the Tournament in June.

AmaZulu have been fined R640,000 by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee‚ with half suspended‚ for missile-throwing by supporters in their 3-1 Premiership defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns last season.

The game‚ at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on March 2‚ had to be halted after AmaZulu supporters hurled objects at the Sundowns bench following Sibusiso Vilakazi’s third goal for Downs in the 60th minute.

"The Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee has found AmaZulu FC guilty and fined the club R640,000 of which R320,000 was suspended for 24 months provided they are not found guilty of similar offences," the PSL said in a media release on Wednesday.

"The match was interrupted for a few minutes by spectators throwing missiles.

"AmaZulu were acquitted of charges of overselling tickets and exceeding the stadium safety capacity."

The censure for AmaZulu comes a day after the PSL disciplinary committee ordered Kaizer Chiefs to play three matches, one of which has been suspended, behind closed doors due to the pitch invasion at Moses Mabhida Stadium that followed Amakhosi’s 2-0 Nedbank Cup semifinal defeat last season.

TimesLIVE