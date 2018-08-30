Sport / Soccer

BIG MONEY MOVE

Mothiba's record transfer

31 August 2018 - 00:03 Nick Said
Lebo Mothiba. Picture: LAURENS LINDHOUT/GETTY IMAGES
Lebo Mothiba. Picture: LAURENS LINDHOUT/GETTY IMAGES

Bafana Bafana striker Lebo Mothiba is set for a surprise move away from French Ligue1 side Lille as the club seeks to cash in on one of their assets in the transfer window.

Mothiba had a medical at fellow Ligue 1 side Strasbourg on Wednesday and should complete a move that would‚ if reports in France are to be believed‚ make him the most expensive South African player to date with a fee potentially rising to R135m.

The 22-year-old Mothiba‚ who has been included in the Bafana squad for the 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifier against Libya next Saturday‚ has been a regular starter for Lille.

